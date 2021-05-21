OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Americorps workers, Rose Banks and Jolie Pelow, along with several children from Foundations EDU, spent time creating special ‘Thank you’ cards for the foster parents of Oswego County.

Oswego County currently has 116 foster homes and is always looking for more families that are willing to open their homes and their hearts to support children in our community. May is Foster Parent Appreciation Month.

These cards were created to acknowledge all the love, care and guidance that foster parents provide the children in Oswego County.

