Oswego County Americorps Workers, Children Make Thank You Cards For Foster Parents In Oswego County

May 21, 2021 Contributor
Children from Foundations EDU show off the cards they made. Photo provided by Jolie Pelow.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Americorps workers, Rose Banks and Jolie Pelow, along with several children from Foundations EDU, spent time creating special  ‘Thank you’ cards for the foster parents of Oswego County.

Oswego County currently has 116 foster homes and is always looking for more families that are willing to open their homes and their hearts to support children in our community. May is Foster Parent Appreciation Month.

These cards were created to acknowledge all the love, care and guidance that foster parents provide the children in Oswego County.

Cards made for foster parents in Oswego County. Photo provided by Jolie Pelow.

