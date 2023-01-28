DRONE COORDINATION– John McGraw, drone coordinator with the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, operates a DJI Matrice 300RTK drone outside the Oswego County Public Safety Center in Oswego during the E-911 Communications Center’s recent open house. Images from the drone were transmitted to 911 operators’ computers to show how drones can be used to augment E-911 Center operations.

SUCCESSFUL OPEN HOUSE – Visitors to the Oswego County E-911 Communications Center’s recent open house watch as telecommunicator Matt Francis simulates taking a 911 call. The event drew people interested in taking the upcoming telecommunicators’ civil service exam and provided an opportunity for people to see the process from when a 911 call is received to dispatch to emergency services.

