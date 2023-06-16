Led by CCE Oswego County in partnership with CiTi BOCES and CCE Harvest NY

OSWEGO COUNTY – On Wednesday, May 24 Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County led a free farm-to-school workshop hosted by CiTi BOCES, located at 179 County Route 64, Mexico. The purpose of the event was to bring together local farms and school districts to learn about the NYS Farm-to-School Program.

Over the past few years, a state-wide farm to school initiative has grown as school districts and agricultural producers share a common goal of increasing student access to local foods while strengthening local economies.

How the program works is school districts purchase a higher percentage of food from local farms and in return, they receive a higher reimbursement from the state. By selling to local schools, agricultural producers are introduced to a steady market that could provide year-round sales.

The event held in Mexico brought together food service directors from nearby school districts, local agricultural producers, CiTi BOCES faculty & administration, and Cornell Cooperative Extension educators. The workshop provided an overview of the components of the NYS Farm-to-School Program, including how schools purchase food and how producers can get more involved.

Guest speaker was Lizzy Cooper, Central NY Farm-to-School Coordinator with Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY. Cooper works with producers, community partners, and school food authorities to help increase the quantity and variety of local foods served in our K-12 schools and institutions in the region.

Cooper said, “Bringing Oswego County producers and school communities together allowed new Farm to School connections to form. We are excited to see what opportunities emerge to increase the volume and variety of NY products served in schools and to support the local economy.”

Joshua Vrooman, Agriculture Educator for CCE Oswego County and organizer of the event stated, “We hope the workshop was not only informative, but the start of something intentional where school districts and producers can work together to increase student access to local foods. All of us can agree that we’d like to see more seasonal, local food in our schools. It is a win for everyone. It comes down to addressing some of the practical barriers and learning how to work together towards a common vision.”

Garrette Weiss, Business Education Liaison for CiTi BOCES also commented; “This initiative offers immense value beyond simply nourishing our students’ bodies; it nourishes their minds with knowledge, their spirits with pride in their state’s offerings, and their hearts with a deep appreciation for the support of their community.”

For more information about the Oswego County Farm-to-School Workshop or other CCE Oswego County educational programs, please contact Joshua Vrooman, Agricultural Community Educator at [email protected] or 315-963-7286 ext. 200.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs. For more information, please call 315-963-7286 or go online to www.thatscooperativeextension.org.

