Oswego County Federal Credit Union Empowers Local Students With College Scholarship Opportunity

OSWEGO, NY, October 31, 2023- Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) is thrilled to announce its participation in the New York Credit Union Association’s (NYCUA) statewide scholarship program. This program offers eligible students a chance to win one of five $500 awards from the credit union in addition to chapter and state awards.

The NYCUA scholarship program has a profound impact on college-bound students across New York State. In 2022, the NYCUA awarded an impressive $26,250 in scholarships to 45 talented students throughout the state. This initiative perfectly aligns with OCFCU’s commitment to community engagement and empowerment.

“We are dedicated to supporting the education of our local students and nurturing their young minds. This scholarship program exemplifies our commitment to providing opportunities for academic growth and success,” said Bill Carhart, CEO of OCFCU.

To be eligible for this opportunity, students must be high school seniors planning to attend a two- or four-year accredited educational institution or vocational/trade school for the first time in the fall of 2024. Additionally, applicants must be members of OCFCU. The selection process will evaluate students based on their academic achievements, involvement in extracurricular activities, and the quality of their written essays. Applications are due January 5th, 2024, with the winners to be announced later in May.

For more information about this scholarship program and how to apply, please visit www.oswegofcu.org/member-programs/2023-scholarship-program, call/text 315-343-7822, or email [email protected].

About Oswego County Federal Credit Union:

Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative association founded in 1975. Committed to providing quality financial products and services, OCFCU currently serves the financial needs of over 13,000 members throughout Oswego County.

About New York Credit Union Association (NYCUA):

Since 1917, the New York Credit Union Association (NYCUA) has been the leading trade association for credit unions in New York State. NYCUA’s mission is to advance the credit union movement by advocating, educating, uniting, and supporting the interests of all credit unions in the state. The association strives to create a strong, united voice for the New York credit union community.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...