OSWEGO – Oswego County Habitat for Humanity (OCHFH) was excited to collaborate with the kindergarten class of the Oswego Community Christian School on the “Habitat Home for Hounds” project.

Last week the kids finished painting their doghouse and it looks terrific!

“Habitat Home for Hounds” is the first fundraising project for the Spring of 2022 with the goal of promoting awareness of the good work OCHFH is doing in this community and helping to support future home building and renovation projects throughout Oswego County.

Local youth groups have been encouraged to take part in this unique fundraising effort to build “Habitat Homes for Hounds” while teaching community members the value of contributing to the community projects large or small. Oswego Community Christian School is the second group OCHFH has collaborated with on this project.

With the help of your generous donations, building products or volunteered services OCHFH plan to build special dog houses that will be raffled to help support new and renovated residential construction projects throughout Oswego County. The goal is to bring families closer to their dream of becoming homeowners.

Local businesses and volunteers have already committed to this unique project and with your added support Oswego County Habitat for Humanity will be forever grateful for your kindness.

If interested in volunteering, donating materials, or to buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win a doghouse for you or a friend they are $5.00 each or 5 for $20.00.

Please contact us at 315-532-6442 or email [email protected].

