OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to focus on public health and is looking for input from those people it serves. It has created an anonymous survey to collect information about community health from the public.

The health department is looking at bringing back programs it was not able to offer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and finding new evidence-based programs to better address community needs. Survey results will help identify the most important community needs based on feedback from the people living in it. Those results will help set priorities in its program planning process.

“It’s our responsibility to assess the public health needs of our communities and make improvements that will benefit the community,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “This survey is an opportunity for the public to provide input so we can begin a conversation together.”

The survey will collect public feedback on what a healthy community should look like, what are the biggest health concerns in the community, and what social factors are affecting community health and wellness. Included within these larger topics are items like addiction and overdose, access to affordable healthcare, availability of mental health services, and many more.

To access the survey, go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSffdaY50NBH0ZclRM0WtGBDZS28kIwP7XpxD8DXJKQjjfjgIQ/viewform.

“The more people that complete the survey, the more reliable the information will be,” Dunsmoor added. “Please share this link with your family, friends, and co-workers who live in Oswego County so they can complete the survey as well. As always, we thank you for your help in making our communities healthier and safer places to live, work and play.”

For more information, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3545.

