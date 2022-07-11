OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Municipal Historians Association will be sponsoring a photo contest this summer to celebrate Oswego County’s rich heritage.

Photos will be displayed in the Heritage Building at the Oswego County Fair between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21, where fairgoers may vote for their favorite in each category.

Entries must be submitted to the New Haven Town Historian’s Office, PO Box 141, 4279 St Rt 104, New Haven, NY 13121, or emailed to [email protected], by Friday, July 29.

Horizontal and vertical photos will be judged in the following categories: agriculture; architecture; wildlife; lighthouses and sunsets, scenic (landscapes, seasons); recreation; monuments (cemeteries and public monuments); patriotic (veterans, flags, Americana); and historic ruins or relics (including old farm equipment and old vehicles).

A new category has been added this year “Covid-19”. This category covers anything related to the pandemic.

Debbie Allen, New Haven Town historian, is chairing the photo contest.

“Our local historians have selected categories that reflect important aspects of Oswego County’s history,” said Allen. “The photos will be available to the historians for their use in displays and publications.”

Individuals may submit up to five photos each. Each photo must be accompanied by a completed entry form. Images should be a minimum of 300 dpi in jpg or png format, with a minimum size of 5 by 7 inches and a maximum size of 8 by 10 inches. Images will not be returned.

For complete contest rules and instructions on submitting photos visit www.iHeartOswego.com/photo-contest.html .

