Oswego County Humane Society Hosts Book Reading With Sabrina Fair Andronica

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego County Humane Society is partnering up Sabrina Fair Andronica from Always Fair Books to bring a free book reading to the Oswego community.

On Sunday, September 24 at 12 p.m., all are welcomed to join animal lovers and advocates alike at Franklin Square park as Sabrina reads along her book, Adventure at Rainbow Bridge, a story about when a respected rescuer arrives at the Rainbow Bridge the night of his 100th birthday. Light refreshments will be provided. If interested, please call the office at 315-207-1070 or visit www.oswegohumane.org/events to register for this no cost event.

Those wishing to donate goods or supplies may bring items directly to the reading. In the event of rain or unfavorable weather, the reading will be held at the Oswego Humane office, 29 West Seneca Street.

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education… Because people and pets are good for each other. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau: 06-70-81. Our registration number with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is RR239.

