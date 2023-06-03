OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) is participating in the Veterans Resource Fair hosted by Senator John W. Mannion on Tuesday, June 13. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oswego American Legion Post #268, located at 69 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.

Attendees can meet with a VSA representative to learn about programs and services available to veterans and their families. Other exhibitors will also be at the event to speak with people on a variety of topics including health, employment, housing and legal assistance.

Whether it is in VSA home office, at community office hours around the county or at fairs and events such as this, VSA staff work with local veterans to help them with applications for compensation, pension, survivor pension, medical care, education benefits, VA home loans and more.

For more information about the Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency, contact the main office at 315-591-9100 or visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/veteran_s_services.

