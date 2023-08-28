OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) offers monthly caregiver support groups in Oswego, Fulton and Pulaski. The meetings are open to anyone that identifies as a caregiver.

“We are happy to offer free support groups to caregivers each month,” said OFA Coordinator of Caregiver Services Elizabeth Weimer. “Discussions cover a wide variety of topics, including ways to handle stress, what to do in certain situations and resources that may be available. Caregivers have a challenging job, and we want to remind them that they’re not alone.”

Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month in Oswego, on the second Tuesday of the month in Fulton and on the third Tuesday of the month in Pulaski.

The September schedule is as follows:

5, 2:30 to 4 p.m.: Springside at Seneca Hill, 10 Co. Rte. 45A, Oswego

12, 2:30 to 4 p.m.: Catholic Charities, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton

19, 3 to 4:30 p.m.: Selkirk Landing, 96 Bella Rd., Pulaski

For more information, contact Elizabeth Weimer at 315-349-3570 or [email protected].

