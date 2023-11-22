Oswego County Recognizes 2023 Seniors of the Year

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) has selected John Lyons and Loretta “Nan” Mosher as its 2023 Seniors of the Year. The award serves to recognize seniors for their contributions to their communities.

“We’re excited to announce John Lyons and ‘Nan’ Mosher as this year’s Oswego County Seniors of the Year,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “Both of these individuals are dedicated volunteers who go above and beyond to help others and make a difference in their communities, and we are thrilled to give them the recognition that they deserve.”

Lyons has been an active volunteer for more than two decades, including his time with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and the Human Concerns Center. A United States Navy veteran, Lyons has distinguished himself by his steadfast example of dedication and service.

Mosher has also volunteered for over 20 years, serving the Girl Scouts of America, St. Michael’s Church in Central Square and, most importantly, as a caregiver. A former pre-school teacher, Mosher has helped educate and shape some of Oswego County’s youngest residents. Her compassion and enthusiasm for others shines through as an inspiration to others in her community.

Each year, the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) requests nominations of seniors in recognition of their volunteer work and service to their communities. Oswego County OFA extends the request to county citizens, utilizing Older Americans Month in May to bring attention to the opportunity.

“Once again, we will look for nominations early next year for the 2024 Senior of the Year award,” said Sunday. “If you know of a senior who should be recognized, we encourage you to nominate them for this honor.”

OFA presents the Oswego County Senior of the Year recognition to up to two seniors every year. A committee appointed by OFA’s advisory council makes the selection. To be eligible, nominees must be age 60 or over and be active volunteers. Those selected are recognized by the Oswego County Legislature with a proclamation.

For more information about Office for the Aging and its services, call 315-349-3484 or email [email protected].

