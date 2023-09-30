Oswego County Recognizes 44Th Annual Pageant Of Champions

Oswego – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented a proclamation to Oswego High School in recognition of the 44th annual “Pageant of Champions” New York State Field Band Conference competition. The musical event features a variety of performances showcasing the talent of high school bands across the state. Since its start in 1979, more than 25,000 students and 257 bands have participated in the competition. “Pageant of Champions” takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Joseph R. Wilber Field located at Oswego High School, 2 Buccaneer Blvd, Oswego. Tickets are available at the door. Pictured from left are legislators Paul House, District 8; Committee Vice Chairwoman Noelle Beckwith-Salmonsen, District 21; Committee Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Oswego High School Marching Buccaneers Director Scott Ciesla; Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; and Edward Gilson, District 3.

