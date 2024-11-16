OSWEGO COUNTY – Winter is just around the corner and it brings the potential for severe storms, from ice storms and blizzards to high wind and heavy snowfall. The Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO) reminds residents to take proactive steps to stay safe, particularly during power outages.

“Cold weather can be deadly,” said Oswego County Emergency Management Office Director Cathleen Palmitesso. “Some winter storms can cause power outages lasting more than three days. It’s challenging, but there are actions people can take to lessen the impact.”

A disaster supplies kit is essential to endure a prolonged power outage. Key items include:

flashlights and extra batteries

an AM/FM radio and NOAA weather radio (battery-operated or crank-powered)

ready-to-eat foods and a manual can opener

water (at least one gallon per person for several days)

charged cell phones, extra batteries and charging cords

“During an outage, people can take other actions to stay warm,” Palmitesso said. “Close blinds and curtains to retain warmth, seal off unused rooms and use towels or rags to block drafts under doors. Dress in layers of loose-fitting, lightweight warm clothing.”

The Oswego County Emergency Management Office offers the following tips to prepare before, during and after a storm:

Before the storm:

Charge your cell phone, laptop and other devices so you can remain informed.

Make sure your cell phone is enabled for Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and sign up for Oswego County’s Hyper-Reach program through the Oswego County E-911 Communications Center’s page at oswegocounty.com/911, or call the Emergency Management Office for assistance in signing up at 315-591-9150.

Turn the refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings. This will keep food fresh longer during a power outage.

Consider any medical needs. If individuals require life-support equipment, register with National Grid beforehand, and make sure your contact information is up to date. Those who require oxygen should work with their supplier to ensure their needs are met.

Unplug appliances that may restart automatically to avoid circuit overloads when power returns.

During the storm:

Keep a light switch on to indicate when power is restored.

Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Remember frozen foods will “keep” for about 24 hours. Refrigerated foods will stay fresh six to nine hours.

Never operate a generator indoors. Ventilate it properly, and keep it away from windows, doors and vents. Before operating a generator, disconnect it from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker located in the electric service panel. This is important for the safety of utility crews after the storm.

Use portable space heaters with automatic shut-off features, and never use a gas stove or oven for heating.

Check on your neighbors, especially elderly individuals or those with access and functional needs.

After the storm:

Consider all downed wires “live” and dangerous. This includes telephone, fiber optic and cable TV wires.

Stay informed through news media, trusted social media sources and your local officials.

Clear snow from exterior vents to prevent blockage.

Assess your home for damage and take photos for your insurance company.

Call 911 only in life-threatening emergencies.

To report a power outage, call National Grid’s outage number at 1-800-867-5222 or report it through the utility’s app.

Ensure a path to your home’s entrance is cleared in case emergency services are needed.

Utility crews will work hard to restore power, but response times may vary based on the severity and scope of the storm damage.

“They may not be able to get to you quickly, especially if the storm is ongoing or transmission systems are impacted,” said Palmitesso. “Please be patient. Also remember first responders – including fire, law enforcement, emergency medical services and highway workers – will also be working to ensure your neighborhood is safe.”

For more information on disaster planning, visit www.ready.gov or www.oswegocounty.com/emo, or call 315-591-9150.

