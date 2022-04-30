Oswego County Student Art Show, Competition Winners Announced

PULASKI, NY – Winners of the 26th annual Oswego County Student Art Show and Competition were announced Sunday, April 24 during a Facebook Live reception hosted by the Salmon River Fine Arts Center.

The video of the event is still available for viewing on the center’s Facebook page. The competition, which is open to any student in grades 7 -12, living in Oswego county including public, private and homeschool students received 438 entries this year.

The kudges had to make some tough decisions on not only what received awards but what should be included in the show. On exhibit in the art center gallery through May 21, are 389 pieces of art from 236 talented young students from seven school districts in Oswego County.

Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd were awarded for exemplary artwork based on visual impact, originality and overall design and craftsmanship for each age group.

In addition a “Sally Deaton Memorial Award” was given to one student in each age group receiving a generous gift certificate from Deaton’s Ace and Agway stores. Brant Deaton of Deaton’s Ace and Agway stores has been a major sponsor since the show started 26 years ago.

This memorial award is in memory of his wife and former schoolteacher in recognition of her passion for art and her lifelong commitment to inspire and encourage students. Recipients of the Sally Deaton Award receive a generous gift certificate from Deaton’s Ace and Agway stores.

Awards for grades 7-9 are as follows:

First Place: Sophie Harris, Swan Lake, Pastel Chalk (Sandy Creek)

Second Place: Sarah Marsden, Pleasant Confidence, Mixed Media, (Mexico)

Third Place: Delayna Hunphrey, Rustic Sneakers, Drawing (Central Square0

Sally Deaton Award: Abigail Jone, Large Cat Eye, Drawing (Sandy Creek)

Awards for grades 10-12 are as follows:

First Place: Nyah Pinzer, Untitled Portrait, Drawing, (Oswego)

Second Place: Ryleah Brekenridge, Rainbow lights below, Photography, (Phoenix)

Third Place: (tie)Katrina Wallace, Talent, Scratch Art, (Oswego)

Third Place: (tie) RaShaun Adams, Demeter, Ceramic, (Mexico)

Sally Deaton Award: Laura Winfield, Hydrangea, Photography (Pulaski)

Due to the number of entries and quality of work submitted, there were many honorable mentions in both categories. See the complete show and listing of awards for each age group here.

Jurors this year were Kelley Sheldon, photographer and art teacher at Chestnut Hill Elementary School in Liverpool NY and Pat Tanner, former executive director and current board member of the Salmon River Fine Arts Center.

“This show never ceases to amaze me. You really need to take the time to visit the art center and see firsthand the incredible student work on display,” said Ann Buchau, co-chair of the show and president of the board of directors. “There is a lot of work that didn’t receive awards that are definitely award worthy. It’s a credit to not only the students but also to all the art teachers and parents who encouraged students to create art and submit work for the show.”

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center wishes to express their gratitude to Deaton’s Ace and Agway stores for being the major sponsor as well as NBT of Pulaski.

“And of course the show couldn’t have happened without the help of the many teachers and community volunteers,” said Billie Jo Peterson, show co-chair.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is an all volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in

Pulaski, NY. Their mission is to enrich and educate the community by offering fine art exhibits,

workshops, and classes that promote artistic expression, engage the energy and creativity of local artists

and inspire the novice.

The public may visit the gallery to view the current exhibit Thursdays and Fridays noon – 6 pm and Saturdays 10 am – 2 pm. For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center exhibits and other community art programs or classes, please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page

at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email [email protected]

