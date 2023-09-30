Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency Joins ‘Dog Day’ for Veterans

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) joins the Oswego VA Clinic for its ‘Dog Day’ for veterans and their dogs on Friday, Oct. 13. The event runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. outside and in the front lobby of the clinic located at 293 NYS Rte. 104.

Veterans are invited to enjoy a free hot dog lunch with VA staff, fellow veterans and their canine companions. Bringing a dog is optional.

An Oswego County VSA representative will be available to talk to veterans and answer any questions about VA benefits and the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

For event details, contact the Oswego VA clinic at 315-207-0120. For more information about the Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency, call 315-591-9100 or visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/veteran_s_services.

