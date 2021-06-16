OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau will operate Camp Hollis as a children’s day camp again this summer.

The day camp program is open to children age 6 to 14 and is offered weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting the week of June 28 and ending the week of Aug. 9. There will be no overnight camp sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our campers, their families and our staff have always been at the forefront of our decisions,” said Brian Chetney, Director of the Oswego City County- Youth Bureau. “Several weeks ago, New York State released guidelines for summer camps. As a program that is operated and funded by Oswego County government, there were many logistical concerns with the state guidelines that made it impractical to operate an overnight camp this summer. It was a difficult decision, but we have determined that the safest and most practical way to provide a summer program this year is to operate Camp Hollis as a day camp only.”

The weekly rate is a flat fee of $125 per camper. An extended camp option is available from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. for an additional $25 per week per child.

Children in day camp will participate in traditional summer camp activities including swimming, nature hikes, games, sports, arts and crafts, and more activities. Lunch and snack will be provided to campers daily at no additional cost. Breakfast will be provided to children signed up for extended day camp.

County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup said that making Camp Hollis services available to Oswego County children and families this summer has been a priority for the Legislature and for the County Parks and Recreation Division. The camp is owned by Oswego County and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

Scholarships are available through the Friends of Camp Hollis for families with financial hardships.

Application forms and rental information for Camp Hollis can be found at youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/hollis.

Instructions are posted on the website for sign up and online payments. Call 315-349-3451 or email [email protected] for more information.

