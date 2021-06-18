FULTON – Oswego Industries, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, New York, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, held its 15th Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton on June 12.

There were 92 golfers in the captain and crew tournament, which raised over $29,000 to empower locals with disabilities to lead rich and fulfilling lives.

“We are so grateful to the many businesses, donors, golfers, and volunteers who helped make this year’s event a success,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing & Communications Associate at Oswego Industries.

The tournament was won by the Bonadio Group Team with a score of 61. Team members included Matt Marshall (team captain), Christian Viertel, Sam Schubach, and Collin Waden.

Also receiving a score of 61 was Team Chapa/Gonzalez, with team members Joe Chapa (team captain), Guadalupe Chapa, Al Gonzalez, and Shelly Gonzalez. The tie was broken by assessing team performance on the course’s toughest holes.

The 50/50 raffle, which had a pot of $4,000 even by the end of the tournament, was won by John Spencer. Golfers also had the opportunity to win numerous raffle baskets donated by area businesses, including the Aqua Spa Float Center, Convergence Gaming, and Oliver Paine Greenhouses.

To see a list of all winners, visit bit.ly/OI-golf-results.

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, family support services, supported employment, and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

