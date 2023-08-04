Oswego, N.Y. – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego offers boat tours to the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in August.
On Thursdays, tours run from 3-5 p.m. with a special discount ticket and coupon to an Oswego restaurant. Friday and Saturday tours start at 12:00 p.m.
Tours are weather dependent but check with us as Oswego weather can be fair when other areas are not.
Book your tour on our website at: www.hlwmm.org, or through social media at facebook.com/hlwmm and facebook.com/oswegolh or call the Museum office 315.342.0480