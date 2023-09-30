Oswego Players Presents the cast of “Night Must Fall”

Oswego, NY – Murder most foul is in the Autumn air as the Oswego Players brings “Night Must Fall” by Emlyn Williams to the stage of the Frances Marion Brown Theater at Fort Ontario, Oswego, NY on October 6, 7, 8, 13,14, and 15.

The production features the talents of Kimberly Vogt, Josh Mumm, Ashalee Caggy, Allison Vanouse, Nelson Metz, Jessie Dobrzynski, Rachel Leotta, William Edward White, Christina Rodgers, and Michael Moss. The play is under the direction of Gina Mazzoli.

Kimberly Vogt who portrays Mrs. Branson is a recent newcomer to Oswego, but no stranger to the stage. Kimberly comes from the NY/NJ area where she attended the American Academy of the Performing Arts in NYC. Night Must Fall marks her return to the stage after an almost 20 year absence. Ashalee Caggy has been acting since childhood and, after a long hiatus, is thrilled to be performing again. This is her first production with the Oswego Players. Ashalee was last seen as “Narrator 1” in the Great Northern Artists Collaborative production of “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”. Allison Vanouse last appeared on the France Marion Brown Theater stage in this July’s production of “The Last Lifeboat” as Vivian Pettiford Hilliard. She is an Oswego native who participated in numerous local productions as a teen. She will soon return to Massachusetts, where she is a Pedagogical Fellow at Boston University. Allison and Ashalee share the role of Olivia Grayne, each tackling the role opposite weekends.

Nelson Metz has worked on many productions with the Oswego Players since joining the group in 1998. Highlights include: “You Can’t Take It with You”, “The Mousetrap”, “Lost in Yonkers”, “The Director”, “Don’t Dress for Dinner”, “The Lion in Winter”, and “Don’t Drink the Water”. Nelson Metz is reprising his role of Hubert Laurie from the 2000 production. Rachel Leotta is thrilled to be returning to the Oswego Players stage as Dora. Last seen in “Grease” as Marty, she has been performing at SeaWorld and Universal Orlando since her graduation from SUNY Oswego. William Edward White is veteran of the stage. He has been a part of the CNY Community theater scene for over 40 years. His latest production, his first directed for the Oswego Players, “The Last Lifeboat” marked his 29th time in the director’s chair. William Edward White portrays Inspector Belsize

Jessie Dobrzynski is so excited to be part of this thrilling production! She choreographs for multiple theatres in the area and Directed the SALT-Award-winning play “12 Angry Men”. Favorite acting credits include: Lucy in “Dracula” (Oswego Players, TANYS Award Winner, SALT Award Nominated), Elvira in “Blithe Spirit” (CNYArtsCtr.) and Sarah in “The Toxic Avenger” (EncoreProductions). This is Josh Mumm’s fourth production with The Oswego Players and first leading role. He previously appeared in Murder is Announced, Pride and Prejudice, Radium Girls (CNY Arts Center), Crimes of Passion, and the 1812 Underture.

Christina is a new talent to the Oswego Players stage. Her role of Nurse Libby in Night Must Fall is her second production with them. Her first was Check Please in January 2023 performed as dinner theatre held at La Parilla. Michael Moss has been an actor in many productions for Oswego Players such as musicals like Annie Get your Gun and Grease and plays like Death in the OR and On Borrowed Time. He was last seen in Peter Pan for Oswego Players. He is also a member of the Play-reading committee for OP. Michael plays the Constable in Night Must Fall.

Curtain times for the Friday and Saturday night performances are at 7:30 PM. Sunday matinee performances are at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and may be obtained by calling the box office at 315-343-5138 or visiting the Oswego Players’ website at https://oswegoplayers.org/tickets .

“Night Must Fall’ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.

