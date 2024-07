OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Public Library is encouraging everyone to read this summer, especially as the theme is All Together Now. Enter a prize raffle for each book you read or listen to now through August 11! Bookmarks that double as entry slips are available at the library.

All ages are invited to participate in our first tiny art show! Pick up a 3X3 canvas between July 1-12, and return your complete work of art by July 19. Painting, drawing, multimedia – express yourself however you want! Art will be displayed July 21-August 19, with a reception on July 21. Wednesday July 5 @ 3 p.m. – Cards & Convos Friday July 7 @ 1 p.m.– Summer Paint Afternoon, $25 cost for canvas & supplies Tuesday July 11 @ 2 p.m. – Mental Health & Substance Abuse Support Group Wednesday July 12 @ 3 p.m. – Cards & Convos Saturday July 15 @ 2 p.m. – Symphoria Quartet concert and Instruments to Try

Tuesday July 18 @ 1 p.m. – Cruise Around the World travelogue Thursday July 20 @ 5 p.m. – Knitting and Crochet Club Friday July 21 @ 11 a.m. – Tiny Art Show Reception Tuesday July 25 @ 10 a.m. – Estate Planning Essentials Wednesday July 26 @ 3 p.m. – Cards & Convos Wednesday August 2 @ 3 p.m. – Cards & Convos Wednesday August 9 @ 3 p.m. – Cards & Convos Wednesday August 16 @ 3 p.m – Cards & Convos Thursday August 17 @ 5 p.m. – Knitting and Crochet Club Friday August 18 @ 3 p.m. – Symphoria Quartet and Instruments to Try



All events are in the Community Room on the lowest level of the library. Conversation at Cards & Convos will depend on the interests of those chatting. Card games from spades to Fluxx will be played; collectible card games are excluded.

