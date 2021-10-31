OSWEGO – The Oswego Public Library invites patrons to take part in its events from November 3 through November 6.

These events include:

Wednesday, November 3 at 10:30 a.m.: Story time – dinosaurs

Thursday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m.: Story time – dinosaurs

Thursday, November 4 from 4 to 6 p.m.: Board games for adults and teens

Friday, November 5 at 11 a.m.: Story time – dragons

Saturday, November 6 from noon to 1 p.m.: Virtual book signing with Jessica Naioti, author of “My New York Life”

The storytimes are great for everyone and aimed at children from 3-5 years old. We gather to listen to several short stories and look at the illustrations then make a simple craft. All the stories and the craft connect with the theme of the day, next week being dinosaurs and dragons.

The Board Game evening from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday will feature familiar and new board games along with pizza for snacking. Teens and adults are welcome to bring a favorite game with them. We will also have a variety of games including Star Wars Clue and Ticket to Ride. It will be held in the Community Room.

On Saturday November 6 at noon in the Community Room, listen to Jessica Naioti share her life story. Pre-purchase signed My New York Life books at $20 each ($25 at the event) https://naiotifinancialservice.com/my-new-york-life/

