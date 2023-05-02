Oswego Taco Bell Employee Wins a $10,000 Live Mas Scholarship from the Taco Bell Foundation

OSWEGO, NY – On Friday, April 28, Taco Bell Management awarded Julia Van Doren, crew member, at the Oswego Taco Bell with a Live Mas Scholarship check for $10,000!

The Taco Bell Foundation has made history by awarding more than $10 million in Live Más Scholarships – the largest amount ever distributed! This year, 980 students between the ages of 16 and 26 will receive scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, all in the hopes of igniting powerful change within their communities and beyond.

Of the $10 million, $2.5 million will be granted to Taco Bell restaurant team members, while the remaining $7.6 million will be awarded to Taco Bell fans nationwide. Of the 980 recipients, more than 300 are Taco Bell fans, 150 are restaurant team members, and over 500 are renewal recipients. This year, we received nearly 14,000 scholarship applications, the highest number in the Foundation’s history.

This is the second time that Julia has won the Taco Bell Live Mas scholarship. She also won the Scholarship for the 2022-2023 school year for $10,000!

Here is the link to Julia’s application video:



ABOUT OUR COMPANY

Hospitality Syracuse, Inc d/b/a Taco Bell is a locally owned franchisee of Taco Bell. For more information on our growing company, please visit www.hrgfood.com.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION

At the Taco Bell Foundation, no cause is more important than supporting the passions and dreams of our youth. We invest in America’s youth, primarily ages 16-24, and help them pursue their educational goals and career aspirations – no matter what their unique passion. We leverage our scale and reach to convene the right partners and build impactful programs and experiences so these young people can confidently pursue their dream-career.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...