OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its freewill picnic dinner on Sunday, July 10 from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out.

The menu includes hot dog, macaroni salad, baked beans, and dessert. The dinner will be in the church parking lot or prepared as take-out. In case of inclement weather, all dinners will be take-out only. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.

Please note, the July dinner will be the second Sunday of the month due to the Oswego Parade and events planned to celebrate Independence Day. The upcoming freewill dinners will be the first of every month from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out. The next freewill dinner is August 7 and will be picnic style with hamburgers, chips, potato salad, and dessert in the parking lot.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

