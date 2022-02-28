Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church Resumes Freewill Dinners

OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church will resume its freewill dinners on Sunday, March 6 from 4:30—5:30 p.m.

The menu includes scalloped potatoes with ham, vegetable, roll, and a cookie. The dinner will be drive thru or walk thru only in the church parking lot. All are welcome. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, Oswego. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

