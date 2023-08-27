OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department recognizes Thursday, Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day and reminds residents about upcoming training sessions and available prevention resources.

Through its registered Opioid Overdose Prevention Program, the department provides overdose education and Naloxone (Narcan) training. The free sessions are open to the public and held in the training room of the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

The upcoming training schedule is:

Thursday, Aug. 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m.

So far this year, Oswego County public health educators have provided 17 training sessions, preparing 117 people to respond to an overdose prior to ambulance arrival. Each training session includes a Narcan kit with instructions that participants can take home.

Last year, 145 overdoses were reported in Oswego County. Working with community partners to combat the issue, the health department has been able to identify areas across the county most affected by overdoses and provide ‘harm reduction’ items, such as free fentanyl and xylazine test strips, for those in need.

The Oswego County Health Department has also partnered with members of law enforcement, education, treatment, probation, veterans’ services, mental health and the local health care system to establish a Public Health and Safety Team. The goal of this partnership is to share data across all sectors to develop an action plan which will target identified gaps in community services and address the issue of overdoses.

Every three years, the Oswego County Health Department completes a Community Health Assessment (CHA). It is an analysis of the county’s demographic information, health status and social determinants of health to identify health challenges facing residents. From this, a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) is developed to address health priorities. The 2022-2024 Oswego County CHA/CHIP highlights mental health well-being and the prevention of substance use disorders as priority areas.

International Overdose Awareness Day serves to remember those who have lost their lives to overdose, acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind and raise awareness about using ‘harm reduction’ as a tactic to combat overdoses.

‘Harm reduction’ is an evidence-based approach used to engage people who use substances and equip them with life-saving tools and information which can help them create positive changes in their lives. ‘Harm reduction’ has been proven to save lives and is a key pillar in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Overdose Prevention Strategy.

For more information about overdose prevention and ‘harm reduction’ resources, to request a free Narcan training kit or free fentanyl and xylazine test strips, or to read the Oswego County Health Department’s 2022-2024 CHA/CHIP, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/.

