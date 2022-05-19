Paul V. Moore High School Student Signs Intent To Play Volleyball For CCC

May 19, 2022 Contributor
Pictured with Zoe (seated) standing from left are her Grandfather George DeRousie, Fred Waldau, her Mother Michelle DeRousie, and her grandmother Karen DeRousie.

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Zoe DeRousie, a senior at Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square, recently signed her letter of intent to play volleyball this fall at Cayuga Community College.

DeRousie was a member of the Central Square Redhawks’ girls’ varsity volleyball team for the past two seasons. She is looking forward to being a part of the Cayuga Community College Spartans’ women’s volleyball team as she pursues a career in childhood education and special education.

