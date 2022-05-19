CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Zoe DeRousie, a senior at Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square, recently signed her letter of intent to play volleyball this fall at Cayuga Community College.

DeRousie was a member of the Central Square Redhawks’ girls’ varsity volleyball team for the past two seasons. She is looking forward to being a part of the Cayuga Community College Spartans’ women’s volleyball team as she pursues a career in childhood education and special education.

