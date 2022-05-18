OSWEGO COUNTY – Karen Perwitz, Operation Oswego County’s Administrative Coordinator, is celebrating her 15th anniversary with the company.

Perwitz joined OOC in 2007 as Administrative Secretary. Over the years, she took on many responsibilities beyond those required in her role. Perwitz was recently promoted to the role of Administrative Coordinator.

She is now responsible for the Operation Oswego County, Operation Oswego County Foundation, County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency and Oswego County Civic Facilities Corporation record keeping and reporting to state and federal agencies. She will also monitor financing portfolios and help coordinate required audits.

“We are very pleased to have Karen as part of our economic development team,” said OOC executive director L. Michael Treadwell, CEcD. “She knows our business well and is already making improvements in her new position.”

Perwitz is a graduate of Leadership Oswego County and has served on several boards since. She is currently serving on the board of directors for Fulton Block Builders and the United Way of Oswego County. Perwitz is also a NYS licensed Notary.

Operation Oswego County is a private, non-profit economic development organization that works to enhance and protect the business climate of Oswego County. For more information, call OOC at 343-1545, or visit www.oswegocounty.org.

