PHOENIX, NY – Fourth-grade students from Michael A. Maroun Elementary School recently learned about gratitude and incorporated the character lesson into a fundraiser benefiting Trees for Troops.

“We talked about gratitude and the importance of helping others,” said fourth-grade teacher Rebecca Eusepi. “When they heard about the Trees for Troops campaign, they were excited to help. The outpouring of donations was amazing.”

Throughout the month of November, the fourth-grade classes raised money to help buy Christmas trees for members of the armed forces. At the end of the fundraising campaign, the students had surpassed their goal of $240 and raised $360.

“With the money that was raised, we were able to buy 12 trees from Romagnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm in Canastota,” Eusepi said. “The trees will be sent to troops at home and abroad who will not be home with their families for the holidays. We’re so proud of our students for their generosity and eagerness to help others.”

