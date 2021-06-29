PHOENIX, NY – As seniors prepare to embark on their next steps, 18 members of the John C. Birdlebough class of 2022 recently caught a glimpse at their potential future plans during a junior awards ceremony.

The annual awards event honors members of the junior class who have exhibited exceptional academic success, positive character traits and dedication to their community. Throughout the ceremony, more than $600,000 in scholarships were awarded to JCB juniors. The funds include significant partial scholarships to select post-secondary institutions if the student chooses to attend that particular university.

“We are so proud of these students for their dedication to their studies and their commitment to their future,” said JCB High School Principal Thomas Bailer. “They are wonderful representatives of our PCSD family.”

The following students and their awards are as follows: Larissa MacDonald (Clarkson University Leadership Award); Chloe Coughlin (Clarkson University Achievement Award); James Hagg II (RIT Computing Medal & Scholarship Awards); Grace Landis (University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb Award); Stephen Beal (University of Rochester Frederick Douglas & Susan B. Anthony Award); Adrianna Breckheimer (Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award); Mariah Gilligan (Student Sage Award); Sarah Ashby and Kelsey Redhead (Elmira College Key Awards); Connor Calkins (U of R Xerox Innovation & Information Technology Award); Jonah Hawthorne ( U of R George Eastman Young Leaders Award and Scholarship); Mary Crandall and Nevaeh Lando (Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award); Hannah McArthur (The Beacon Award); Kylie Russo (RIT Innovation & Creativity Scholarship Award); Isaiah Gordon (Rensselaer Medal Award); Virginia Bednarski (LeMoyne College Heights Award); and Rachael Foisia (Alfred University Scholar Award).

