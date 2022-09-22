PHOENIX, NY – A collaboration between the Phoenix Central School District and the village of Phoenix is providing the community with some permanent artwork to admire downtown.

Throughout the summer, John C. Birdlebough High School students enrolled in the school’s Mural Camp used various techniques to create their masterpiece. The finished product is set to be officially unveiled during a ceremony at 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Northwestern Mutual building, 81 State St. in Phoenix.

“So much work went into creating and installing the mural,” said JCB art teacher Chris Barrett, who helped spearhead the effort along with Village Administrator Jim Lynch. “I’m incredibly proud of the students who learned a variety of techniques throughout the process. They were responsible for surface prep and priming, design transfer from paper to panels, painting, and sealing and protecting the final product. It was truly a team effort and adds a beautiful piece of artwork for our whole community to enjoy.”

