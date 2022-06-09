PHOENIX, NY – After studying the Erie Canal and state history, Phoenix fourth-graders recently saw their classroom lessons come to life during the annual Canal Days celebration.

The event, set up in Phoenix along the river, provides students with an opportunity to take a step back in time. For nearly 35 years, Michael A. Maroun Elementary students have participated in the unique learning experience.

This year’s event featured dozens of different booths where students could experience games, tools, appliances, toys and activities popular during the late 1800s and early 1900s. To make the experience more realistic, several presenters wore period costumes so the fourth-graders could see the fashion of that era.

