PHOENIX, NY – During a recent ceremony, nine John C. Birdlebough High School students were recognized with Presidential Youth Service Awards for their volunteer efforts in the community.

The annual banquet and awards ceremony, held at the Phoenix Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5540, recognizes students who have dedicated their time serving the community through a variety of actions. This year’s honorees volunteered with numerous local groups and organizations, with efforts ranging from community cleanup to helping the elderly in local nursing homes.

“What you have done in a short period of time is incredible,” Phoenix Central School District Superintendent Christopher Byrne said. “Please don’t change who you are; you are excellent representatives of our school district, our community, and your family.”

The honorees were lauded throughout the evening as family members, school administrators, local dignitaries and government officials offered congratulatory remarks and handshakes. Each speaker celebrated the award recipients and acknowledged the students’ contributions to the community.

“Each of you are part of something bigger than yourself,” PCSD Board of Education President Earl Rudy said. “You do make a difference.”

Following remarks, each honoree was recognized with a certificate of commendation. Silver awards (300+ hours of service) were presented to Elizabeth Caltabiano and Cody Perry. Gold awards, representing 500 or more hours of volunteerism, were presented to Alex Bell, MacKenzie Chetney, Kai Clary, Zoe Gordon, Cameron Kreis and Gabriella Runge.

In addition to the silver, gold and gold medallion distinctions, two students, Cody Perry and Grace Calkins, were selected as Youth of the Year Award recipients for their exemplary service and commitment to the Phoenix community.

