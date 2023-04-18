Pomeroy Sign Recognizes Oswego Canal Guard Lock 2

VOLNEY – The Town of Volney History Center will be dedicating a Canal marker sign based on a grant received from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.

The sign commemorates Guard Lock 2 on the Oswego Canal. The lock managed the water level, allowing boats passing from the Erie Canal through Volney & Fulton, then onto Fulton and Lake Ontario.

The ceremony will take place Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the canal guard lock site located at the Great Bear Springs Recreation Area on County Rte 57 South in Volney. Any interested people are invited to attend.

