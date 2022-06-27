TOWN of OSWEGO – On July 26, at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall, the Town of Oswego and the CNY Regional Planning & Development Board will host the second informational meeting about the Town’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP).

Come learn about this project and what the advisory committee has been working on over the past year. Staff from the CNY Regional Planning & Development Board will give a presentation on: what an LWRP is, review draft sections 1 and 2 of the document, the vision and goals for the LWRP, and a concept for a walkable waterfront in the Town. Please join us to learn more and to provide your feedback on our work so far.

More information can be found here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...