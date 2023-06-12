No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted – Aesop

PULAKSI, NY – The Pulaski Police Department believe good deeds bring about good results, a concept the office has adopted as part of their summer campaign called “Cops and Cones”; police officers handing out free ice-cream certificates to youth they see doing “good deeds” as they patrol the streets of Pulaski.

The certificate is redeemable for one free small ice-cream with sprinkles from Colossal Ice Cream on Route 13 in Pulaski. The target age group runs from age 16 – under.

The idea was sparked by Patrol Officer Katherine Burnham as a way to offer something to the town’s youth – to get them outside and have fun while they’re enjoying their summer.

Burnham approached Colosse Cheese, owners of the Colossal Ice Cream stand, asking about participating in the program – the business excited to help the town’s youth.

Colosse Cheese donated the first twenty tickets to begin; the collaboration between the police department and the business continuing throughout the summer.

“Basically, all of our patrol officers know about it, and as they’re conducting their patrol duties and driving around – if they see a kid doing something good like wearing a helmet while they’re riding a bike, or helping somebody cross the road or whatever it might be – they will stop and give them a little certificate for a free ice-cream cone from Colosse Cheese,” Burnham said. “You know, it’s just to create a good morale with the community, and just a way to try to promote kids to do good things in the community instead of bad things – and to try to get a good relationship between the kids in our community and the police so that they feel open to talk to us or share things with us. That way they see a face and know a name and they’re able to be comfortable with us.”

The “Cops and Cones” campaign will begin June 12, and run throughout the summer.

“We just want to make sure the kids are out having fun, and give us a chance to have a little fun too – and interact with the community,” Burnham said. “I think it will just be a great impact on the community, and really promote kids to get outside and have fun during the summer.”

