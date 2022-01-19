OSWEGO – Quilt With Passion, was among the Top 100 stores in 2021 and will be competing again this year in the 5th Annual ByAnnie Local Quilt Shop Contest.

Quilt With Passion needs your support as they once again compete in ByAnnie.com’s Local Quilt Shop Contest. This annual contest is dedicated to supporting local economies and the timeless tradition of sewing.

Each year sewists around the world vote for their favorite local quilt shops and share what makes them special. Last year Oswego locals and patrons of Quilt With Passion voted for their store, placing them in the Top 100 Quilt Shops of the 4,100 competing quilt shops worldwide.

They and all local quilt shops are counting on your support for a chance to win major prizes that can help Quilt With Passion to thrive, as well as develop their reputation among the community.

Vote for your favorite shop in ByAnnie’s 5th Annual Local Quilt Shop Contest by using the following URL. Voting is open from January 22 through February 28, 2022.

Voting link: www.byannie.com/lqs-contest

Local Quilt Shops are the lifeblood of a community and are important because they offer classes, resources, and inspiration for millions of dedicated sewists. According to recent data gathered*, there are 85 million people who actively engage in crafts and creative projects. They generate $35 billion in sales annually to stimulate economies and keep creativity alive. Ten to 12 million of these creatives are active quilters. According to polls, these quilters overwhelmingly prefer to shop at their local quilt shops. *Data gathered by Premier Needle Arts 2019.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related