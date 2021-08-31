OSWEGO – “Recollections,” an ongoing project launched by the SUNY Oswego department of art and design and the college’s Tyler Art Gallery, continues its work of intergenerational storytelling and exhibitions with free workshops open to the community at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The project has served individual participants and also created exhibitions that have traveled among local senior centers.

These Summer Storytelling Sessions, which will take place in the Oswego Welcome Center in Canal Commons on West First Street, are an attempt to counteract the isolation members of the community, and older adults in particular, have experienced during the pandemic by bringing small groups of three to four residents together for a facilitated conversation rooted in physical objects.

In the sessions, which will follow CDC safety guidelines and are 60 to 90 minutes long, participants are invited to bring along a memento or keepsake, an object that has meaning to them, as a catalyst for conversation. Objects offer many ways to engage: analytically, emotionally and sensorially. They help participants and audiences find connections to places, contexts, experiences, memories and each other.

The project team includes Rebecca Mushtare, SUNY Oswego art faculty member and associate dean of graduate studies; Michael Flanagan, director of the college’s Tyler Art Gallery; and Seeley Cardone, a licensed counselor and registered art therapist.

In addition to college and SUNY Research Foundation support, the current third iteration receives funding from the Leon J. Goldberg Alzheimer’s Resource Program and the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York.

For more information or to register, visit the Recollections project website, recollectionproject.net.

