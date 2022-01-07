OSWEGO – Reginald (Reg) Braggs has been appointed SUNY Oswego’s interim Executive to the President and Affirmative Action Officer, effective January 10, 2022.

Braggs, who has served the college as director of SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse Campus since March 2020, will step in for Dr. Mary C. Toale, who recently took over as Officer-in-Charge while the campus searches for its next president.

During this period, Ryan Lynn — who has served as assistant director of SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse Campus since February 2020 — will assume the interim director role.

As interim Executive to the President, Braggs will serve as a member of the President’s Council. He will provide assistance, advice and support, and manage a wide variety of legal matters, personnel activities and confidential assignments. Braggs will also serve as Oswego’s interim Affirmative Action Officer and as a member of the President’s UUP Labor Management team.

As the director of the Syracuse campus, Braggs has worked with colleagues in Academic Affairs and the Division of Extended Learning to continue to provide and expand on opportunities for adult (non-traditional) learners to attain bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, professional qualifications and more. He has actively engaged with external stakeholders as well to expand the Syracuse campus’ footprint and community engagement.

“It’s an honor to be selected to serve in this capacity to assist SUNY Oswego in a broader role; I have been extremely fortunate to work closely with members of our Syracuse Campus and Extended Learning staff as well as other outstanding faculty, staff, administrators and students across the SUNY Oswego campus,” said Braggs. “I am looking forward to this opportunity to serve as a member of the leadership team as we move forward into 2022 with a continued vision of being a premier institution that provides a transformative experience to a diverse body of students.”

Braggs has worked for a number of years in higher education as a faculty member and administrator, teaching classes in university business schools nationally and internationally. He also completed two years as an online business course instructor. As an administrator, he has served as a vice president of student affairs/dean of students, assistant dean of a school of business, director of an entrepreneurship center and assistant vice president of community engagement at the university level, as well as an executive director at a K – 12 school.

Prior to joining SUNY Oswego, he was working at the American University of Nigeria as assistant vice president for foundation programs, leading the Chibok Girls Education Initiative. The Initiative was designed to help the “girls” (who had been kidnapped by a terrorist group) achieve their goals to matriculate into bachelor’s degree programs in arts and sciences, business, computer science and law by providing a holistic education in support of their intellectual, social, physical, emotional, mental and overall well-being.

Braggs earned his master of business administration from Texas Southern University, and bachelor of business administration in management from Prairie View A&M University. He also proudly served his country as a U.S. diplomat and naval officer. Braggs is a Salzburg Global Fellow engaged in developing concepts and conducting research in social emotional and action learning as well as integrating academic and student affairs philosophies to enhance student success.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have someone like Reg to be able to step into this vital role,” said SUNY Oswego Officer-in-Charge Mary C. Toale. “He brings a breadth of knowledge and understanding of higher education to the position and is committed to the success of all students, faculty, administrators and staff. Reg has quickly become a reliable and well-respected member of the SUNY Oswego campus community, and I am confident will serve as a trusted resource to the leadership team and to the campus at large.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related