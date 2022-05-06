OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Barbara Shineman Summer Scholars programs will gather three of the college’s popular children’s offerings – Exploring Nature, the Sheldon Institute and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Camp – for six consecutive weeks in July and August.

Registration is open and required to attend the programs, and families can sign up for one or multiple programs by visiting oswego.edu/summercamps.

Exploring Nature at Rice Creek Field Station will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 to 15 and July 18 and 22, for youth ages 5 to 16. Running for around four decades, this camp encourages young people’s curiosity about their world through habitat exploration, nature walks, learning games, science and creative activities. Participants can experience a state-of-the-art science facility, 350-acre natural area, and five miles of trails skirting forests, fields, ponds and streams.

Sheldon Institute will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 to 29 and Aug. 1 to 5 on campus for children entering grades 2 to 10. The 43rd annual edition of this summer favorite addresses the academic and cultural needs of inquisitive and creative students. The program is comprised of two weeks during which students will have engaging, hands-on activities instructed by college professors, public school teachers and experienced practitioners.

STEAM Camp will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 to 12 and Aug. 15 to 19 on campus for youth ages 7 to 11. This fun, interactive and uniquely designed program allows students to explore, imagine, collaborate, create and problem solve all while learning 21st-century skills that will help them succeed in school and beyond. STEAM Quest classes provide small and large group learning with very individualized attention on activities including programming, coding, game design and robotics.

All programs will provide a complimentary lunch each day. Before and after child care is available from 8 to 9 a.m. as well as until 5 p.m. after the programs finish.

Cost for the programs are $160 per week, with a limited number of scholarships available.

Support for the Barbara Shineman Summer Scholars program is provided by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the Tarandi Foundation, Rice Creek Associates and SUNY Oswego.

For more information or program related questions, visit oswego.edu/summercamps or email [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related