Syracuse, NY – The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Central New York Boat Show have announced the return of the New York State Young Boater Safety Certificate Course to the Central New York Boat Show.

The free course certifies youth ages 10 to 17 to legally operate a motorized boat or watercraft alone on New York waters. The course will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in an Expo Center upstairs conference room at the New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, New York.

Pre-registration is required through the New York State Parks website at https://register-ed.com/events/view/193405 or call 315-447-8077 for assistance.

Youth must successfully complete the 8-hour training and same-day proctored exam to receive certification. The instructor for the course at the 2023 CNY Boat Show will be U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 21 Past Commander Peter Wiles.

Each youth registering for the Young Boater safety course will receive three free admission passes into the February 16-19, 2023 Central New York Boat show that is the largest and oldest boat show in New York. Course participants are asked to provide for their own lunch.

The 2023 Central New York Boat Show showcases more than 400 all-new models of power and sail boats, personal watercraft, and docks in the Expo Center and Exhibit Center at the NYS Fairgrounds. The 2023 event will have a special section devoted to previously-enjoyed boats.

Show hours are 1-9 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, and Friday, February 17, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 19. Admission is $10 per person, 13 and younger free; free parking and shuttle provided. Learn more at www.cnyboatshow.com.

