OSWEGO – The Riverside Artisans co-operative welcomes Beth Southerden, an accomplished multimedia artist to its shop in downtown Oswego.

Southerden enjoys working in and experimenting with a variety of media, materials and processes. Her work is best described as intuitive painting, where according to Southerden, the expression “becomes a dance and conversation between myself and the painting.”

Much of her work is abstract, but carries a definite theme or mood. Different media allow her to use them to create compositions that are colorful, engaging and visually delightful.

“Since I was young, I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t creating something — drawing, painting, crafting, gardening and poetry projects,” Southerden said.

Southerden pursued an art degree from Syracuse University and found her artistic voice and vision in a class called Materials and Techniques, where she learned to paint in layers, experiment with textures, and allow the painting to reveal itself.

A Constantia resident, she is a member of several arts organizations, including the Art Association of Oswego and the Salmon River Arts Center. She exhibits regularly in group shows, as well as some solo exhibitions.

Riverside Artisans is a cooperative art store and gallery, operated by local artists and craftspeople, located in the Canal Commons at 191 W 1st Street, in downtown Oswego. The store is currently open limited hours – Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...