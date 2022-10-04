OSWEGO – Road2RecoveryCNY will be hosting their next free Family Recovery Program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 at Elim Grace Church in Oswego. The program will offer information and support for those who love someone with an addiction.

“Addiction not only traumatizes individuals, but their families as well,” said Road2RecoveryCNY co-founder Darlene Endy. “Often feeling guilt, anger, anxiety, and despair, family members struggle to understand their loved one and wonder what they can do to help. Our Family Recovery Program is designed to help family members find answers, community resources, and help heal family members from the trauma of living with or loving someone with an addiction.”

The event is free for all family members of people struggling with addiction. Attendees will learn from experienced family members how to cope with someone in active addiction or early recovery, and how to start caring for themselves. Unvaccinated participants are required to bring their own facemasks.

Space is limited, so advanced registration is requested. Seats can be reserved by texting or calling 315-572-0917 or by emailing [email protected] .

Elim Grace Church is located at 340 West First Street in Oswego.

Road2RecoveryCNY is a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting young adults addicted to opiates in Central New York who do not have the money or insurance for long-term treatment. The organization helps fund long-term treatment based on a physical, emotional, and spiritual solution, leading to a lifetime path of recovery and freedom from addiction. Long-term treatment includes 90 days of inpatient treatment, followed by 90 days of sober living and coaching. So far, they have helped 31 people. For more information, or to make a donation, go to www.road2recoverycny.com or their Facebook page.

