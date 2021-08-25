OSWEGO COUNTY – RSVP is recruiting new volunteer instructors for the Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance (TJQ:MBB) program.

The program seeks enthusiastic volunteers to participate in a two-day, two-part virtual training in Fall 2021 to become a certified instructor.

Tai Ji Quan focuses on improving strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning to help prevent falls in older adults and those with balance disorders. This unique approach offers a “yin-yang” style of prevention by combining states of instability with stability for equilibrium training. TJQ:MBB is a self-initiated program that emphasizes orchestrated movement around ankle and hip joints, with control of one’s center of gravity, rotational weight shifting and eye-head-hand coordination.

Studies show this form of exercise helps individuals gain lower limb muscle strength and sensory integration, as well as improvement in cognitive ability and balance. Participants in this program had fewer falls and fewer fall injuries, reducing their risk of falling by 55 percent.

If you are interested in becoming certified as an instructor or becoming a participant in a future class, email [email protected] or call 315-312-2318.

Additional information about Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance is available at www.tjqmbb.org.

