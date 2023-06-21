TROY, NY – Russell Sage College celebrated outstanding student academic achievements for the 2022-2023 academic year at its Undergraduate Honors Convocation on April 26.

The event honored the valedictorian and salutatorian of the Class of 2023, plus 48 students from all of Sage’s undergraduate majors and programs.

Kaitlyn Czerow of Oswego received the Scrimshaw/Stern Travel Award. This award is presented to students for travel to conduct research, perform service, or present at conferences.

“Honors Convocation is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the academic excellence and creative intellectual output of Russell Sage College undergraduates,” said Andrea Rehn, undergraduate dean and dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. “Congratulations to all of our award winners!”

