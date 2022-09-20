Salmon River Fine Arts Center Online Auction To Be Held September 30

PULASKI, NY – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is holding their annual online auction on September 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Early bidding and preview starts Friday, September 23 by visiting https://srfac.betterworld.org and will run through 8 pm, Saturday, September 30.

Simply select the 2022 Auction link and register to bid. The host website will even allow you to set a max bid so that bids will automatically be placed on your behalf to outbid new bidders up to your max bid amount.

To make the event fun and interactive, the Salmon River Fine Arts Center is hosting a virtual party on Facebook Live from 6 to 8 p.m. on September 30 for the final countdown of the auction. The Facebook event will be emceed with commentary on how the auction items are doing throughout the evening and feature live music by singer songwriter and luthier, Mark Wahl accompanied by fellow musician Marc Warner.

If you like what you hear, you can even bid on a house concert with these local musicians. Many know Mark Wahl from his leadership of the Oswego Music Hall. Entertainment will also include live painting from award winning watercolor Artist Craig Anderson. You can watch the painting progress and bid on it that night. Craig Anderson is known for his distinctive use of vibrant color and bold value patterns on timeless subjects.

There are over a hundred auction items including original paintings, prints, pottery, and jewelry created and donated by local artists, as well as unique gift baskets, gift certificates and services from many local individuals and businesses all to support the Salmon River Fine Arts Center.

“Since we don’t have a big enough facility to invite everyone in, we hope people will host their own “auction parties” with friends and families.” said Ann Buchau, president of the organization.

You can bid on any mobile device, tablet, or desktop and no special apps or downloads are needed.

As a non-profit, the center depends on fundraisers like this to help cover operating expenses throughout the year so they can continue to provide discounted or pay what you can classes for people of all ages and backgrounds in the community as well as provide engaging art exhibits to inspire and support local artists.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, NY offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community. For information about the fine arts center, please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com or the arts center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/.

