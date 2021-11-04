SANDY CREEK, NY – Student Council elections have officially started at Sandy Creek Elementary.

Potential candidates recently stood in front of their peers and gave reasons as to why they would make good choices for available positions, such as treasurer and secretary.

Students were then allowed to vote for their preferred candidates. A tally of the votes followed, and the new Student Council members were announced. The President is Allison Jones, Vice President is Charlie Marshall, Secretary is Caroline Casler, and Treasurer is Moxon Soluri.

“I’m so proud of our students for showing so much leadership and responsibility,” said Buffy Peterson, the student council advisor. “I think the things they will learn during their time as a student council member will stay with them throughout their lives.”

