Sandy Creek Elementary Holds Outdoor Fun Day

SANDY CREEK, NY – During the final week of the school year, elementary students at Sandy Creek Central Schools were treated to a fun morning filled with outdoor activities.

Students were grouped together by grade level and then rotated throughout dozens of outdoor activities, taking place all over the school grounds. From water balloon toss to dodgeball, there were fun activities for all ages.

“We like to have fun as much as we can,” said Elementary Principal Timothy Filiatrault. “With the year coming to a close, we wanted to celebrate the students for all their hard work and resilience throughout the school year. I’m so glad the weather cooperated!”

