SANDY CREEK, NY – During the recent Enchanted Forest Reading Program, Sandy Creek Elementary students spent the late winter and early spring competing to see who could log the most reading hours. Several prizes were up for grabs for the student, and classroom, that read for the most time overall.

In total, 151 students participated in the program. Open to students from pre-k all the way up to sixth grade, these students combined for a total of 1,622 hours of reading. Mrs. Norton’s kindergarten class read the most, with 138 hours logged. For their efforts, they earned themselves a pizza party. For the individual award, Dylan Ashby logged 77.8 hours of reading, and earned himself a brand new Kindle Fire e-reader as a reward.

In addition to the two major awards, any student who completed six or more hours of reading received a free ticket to the Enchanted Forest theme park.

“It makes me very happy to see so many of our students reading like this,” said Rachel Allen, a librarian in the district. “I’m proud of them for dedicating so much of their time to reading new books and going on new literary adventures!”

