OSWEGO – Award-winning jazz saxophonist Alexa Tarantino will wrap the season of SUNY Oswego’s Ke-Nekt Music Series with a performance at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, in the Sheldon Hall ballroom.

Tarantino is known as a vibrant young saxophonist, woodwind doubler, composer and educator. Her appearance will include a pre-concert talk beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Wynton Marsalis, the legendary managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center has described Tarantino as “a one-woman wrecking crew, …]an indomitable force for expression, education and absolute excellence.”

Tarantino was named one of the “Top 5 Alto Saxophonists of 2019” by the JazzTimes Critics’ Poll and nominated as a “Rising Star – Alto Saxophone” by Downbeat Magazine’s 2020 and 2021 Critics’ Poll.

With Posi-Tone Records, her work can be heard on “Firefly,” “Clarity,” “Winds of Change,” “Something Blue,” “Lioness” and “Works for Me.” As a composer/arranger, Tarantino has written and/or recorded works for Lauren Sevian’s “Bliss” for Posi-Tone Records, Sherrie Maricle & The DIVA Jazz Orchestra’s “25th Anniversary” and Cécile McLorin Salvant’s Quintet, among others.

Tarantino is currently on faculty for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Youth Education Programs and directs one of their High School Jazz Academy big bands. She has also taken on a larger role in JALC’s Jazz for Young People Program, bringing music to New York City schools.

Tickets are free for SUNY Oswego students, and cost $15 for the general public; $12 for SUNY Oswego faculty, staff and alumni; $5 for other students, available via tickets.oswego.edu.

The Ke-Nekt Music Series is produced by SUNY Oswego’s Artswego Performing Arts Series and Music Department. For more information about arts events at SUNY Oswego, visit oswego.edu/artswego.