PHOENIX, NY – Nineteen graduating John C. Birdlebough High School seniors recently earned scholarships celebrating academic achievement, character and citizenship.

The annual Dollars for Scholars scholarship night provides much-needed financial aid to students and families. The scholarships are funded by community members, local agencies, nonprofits, and the DFS chapter which has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarship funds since its inception in 1985.

This year, nearly 75 scholarships and awards were distributed to students who met the criteria for each award. DFS Chapter President Wendy Dunnigan lauded the recipients for their efforts and thanked the community members and donors who help fund the scholarships.

Award-winners included Shay Altman, Nicholas Bartlett, Emma Clark, Brielle DeRoberts, Francesca Goodell, Noah Gordon, Cierra Harvey, Mattison Hess, Amanda Justian, Nathan Kosakowski, Alivia Lamphere, Jock Li, Owen Lytle, Holt Reed, Keaton Renfrew, Connor Roberts, Lily Roberts, Liam Sweeney and Thomas Uhl.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related